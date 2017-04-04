Police search for man at large after Calgary home invasion

Calgary police are searching for a man who brandished a shotgun during a home invasion last month in which “everyone involved appears to have known each other.”

Police said the invasion happened in the 4300 block of 73 Street N.W. at about 2 a.m. on March 6.

“A shotgun was produced during the incident, however, it was not fired and no one was injured,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Bosco Kupazo, of Calgary, has been charged and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

He’s wanted for possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence, assault with a weapon and three counts of breaching probation conditions, police said.

He is described as five feet, nine inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.