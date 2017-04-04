Crime
April 4, 2017 6:26 pm

Police search for man at large after Calgary home invasion

Erika Tucker

Calgary police released this photo of Bosco Kupazo on April 4, 2017.

Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are searching for a man who brandished a shotgun during a home invasion last month in which “everyone involved appears to have known each other.”

Police said the invasion happened in the 4300 block of 73 Street N.W. at about 2 a.m. on March 6.

“A shotgun was produced during the incident, however, it was not fired and no one was injured,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Bosco Kupazo, of Calgary, has been charged and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

He’s wanted for possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence, assault with a weapon and three counts of breaching probation conditions, police said.

He is described as five feet, nine inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

