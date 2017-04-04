Crime
April 4, 2017

Calgary pair faces 26 charges after car theft investigation

Four stolen vehicles and a $20,000 trailer have been seized in a Calgary police investigation that took place over the weekend.

Police said information about “suspicious vehicle activity in southwest Calgary” spurred them to find two stolen vehicles outside a home in the 0-100 block of Wellington Place S.W. on Saturday, April 1.

Further investigation led officers to find a man and woman leaving the residence in one of the stolen cars on Monday, April 3.

“With the assistance of HAWCS, the vehicle was followed to a parking lot located in the 9900 block of Macleod Trail S.E., where both occupants were taken into custody without incident,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

A search warrant was then carried out on the residence a short time later, where the below items were seized:

  • 4 stolen vehicles valued at $239,000 (a 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT, 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, 2017 Ford Escape and 2017 Dodge Durango RT)
  • A stolen 2015 Rockwood Trailer valued at $20,000
  • A loaded 9mm handgun and suppressor with two 10-round magazines
  • A police scanner, radio jamming device and radios
  • 150 Dodge/Jeep key fobs, stolen from a break and enter in Red Deer on Friday, March 24
  • 33.4 grams of powder cocaine valued at $4,340
  • 19.9 grams of crack cocaine valued at $1,990
  • 441.5 grams of marijuana valued at $4,415
  • One gram of heroin valued at $100

Quinn Olson, 41, and Sarah McRae, 30, face a combined 26 charges related to possession of stolen property, controlled substances and prohibited firearms.

The pair is set to appear in court on Wednesday, April 5.

Global News