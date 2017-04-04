Hamilton councillors say idea of Gore Park Heritage District needs further study

There will be no action, at least in the short term, on the proposed creation of a Gore Park Heritage Conservation District in Hamilton, Ont.

The city’s planning committee has opted not to endorse the idea, instead requesting further study of the implications, after hearing concerns from Downtown Councillor Jason Farr.

City politicians recently approved a plan to demolish and rebuild a series of Confederation-era buildings from 18-to-28 King Street East, in return for the developer’s pledge to preserve two of the facades.

Farr says they would not be acting in “good faith,” if they were to now throw a new hurdle in front of that project. He cites “engagement and dialogue that has already taken place.”

General Manager of Planning and Economic Development Jason Thorne has also indicated that it could take two years to complete a heritage conservation district process for the Gore.

Thorne says that would have a “domino effect,” and push back other properties waiting for assessment.