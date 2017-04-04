Brantford school and province reach settlement in class-action suit

A settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit launched by a school in Brantford, Ont., against the provincial government.

The W. Ross MacDonald School for the Blind accused the province of being negligent in the management and operation of the school, resulting in systemic physical, sexual, and mental abuse and harm to the former students.

The government denied the claims and both sides have agreed to an $8-million settlement.

Students who attended the school between 1951 and May 4, 2012, can apply for compensation.

The court will hold a hearing in the coming months to consider whether the settlement is fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of the students.

More information will be available at www.kmlaw.ca/wrossmacdonaldclassaction or by calling 1-888-233-2852.