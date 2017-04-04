Man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing in Maskwacis

A 28-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after two people were stabbed in the Samson townsite on Friday.

RCMP responded to a house on the townsite after a fight.

Two people had suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Two suspects were identified and arrested.

Following an investigation, which included two searches, one person was charged.

Justin Simon, 28, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

He appeared in court in Wetaskiwin Tuesday.

A woman who was initially identified as a suspect was released and no charges were laid against her, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Man found dead on Samson Cree Nation, Maskwacis residents worry about gang violence

On March 27, A man was found dead and two others injured in a home on the Samson Cree Nation townsite in Maskwacis just before 2 a.m.

“The gangs have been getting worse,” Miranda Greene said. “That’s scary.”

“I’m just hoping that they’ll do something… besides patrolling the townsite home and having cameras,” Greene said. “They need real action.”

The RCMP met with the chief and council in a meeting that was open to community members last week. The meeting was planned months ago, initially to discuss the lines of communication between RCMP and the community. However, much of the conversation was focused on the recent violence.

READ MORE: FSIN chief backs banishment of drug dealers to protect children on reserve

Samson Councillor Vernon Saddleback said if the residents feel the violence is getting worse, council needs to listen.

“Our townsite is just like a magnet for all the people that all just congregate and that’s where all the activities are happening,” he said on March 27. “I don’t doubt that there’s a perception that it’s worse this year.”

He believes part of the recent crime spike is connected to the warmer weather bringing people outside.

“It’s a never-ending cycle for us — trying to address those issues in our community.”

Saddleback said the meeting was focused on how to improve the situation.

READ MORE: 3 people attacked with machete in Maskwacis, attempted murder charge laid

“We don’t want to hear the problems, we all know it. What are the solutions? Everyone is giving their input. Hopefully, at the end of the day, we’ll have a better idea of what the people want.”

Maskwacis is made up of four First Nations communities and is located about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.