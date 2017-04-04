RCMP search for suspect after senior’s apartment broken into in Red Deer

RCMP are looking for a suspect after a senior’s apartment was broken into and cash was stolen in Red Deer Monday morning.

Police say a man broke into the apartment in the Victoria Park senior’s complex in the Anders neighbourhood just after 8 a.m., and was reportedly carrying a knife.

The victim, an 81-year-old woman, surprised the suspect, who had rummaged through her purse before fleeing with cash, police say. He dropped the knife on the way out.

The woman was not injured, but was taken to hospital “to ensure her health,” but was soon released.

The suspect is described as a slim man, about 5’9″ tall and was wearing a big parka, tinted glasses and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.