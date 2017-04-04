Teen airlifted to hospital after being pinned under vehicle in Windsor, NS

RCMP say a 17-year-old male has been seriously injured following an incident in the parking lot of Avon View High School in Windsor, N.S.

Police were called to the school shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. RCMP aren’t releasing many details about the incident but said the teen became trapped under the front of a vehicle.

He was transported by Lifeflight to hospital in Halifax where he remains with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved has been arrested. Police are still investigating exactly what happened and no charges have been laid at this point.

Follow @NatashaPace