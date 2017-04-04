Crime
April 4, 2017 2:54 pm

London man, 28, charged after police seize over $390K in drugs

A photo provided by the London Police Service shows drugs seized during a bust on April 1, 2017.

London police have announced charges against a 28-year-old man, a day after reporting the seizure of over $390,000 worth of drugs.

Members of the Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at a residence on King Street on Saturday. A slew of drugs and drug-laced products were seized, including 71 pounds of marijuana bud valued at $322,288, 422.8 grams of shatter worth $42,280, and 132 lollipops valued at $1,320.

On Tuesday, police announced a 28-year-old London man is facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in Schedule II substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance and one count of possession of a Schedule III substance.

