Comedian Billy Crystal takes his Spend the Night tour to Niagara Falls

Award-winning comedian Billy Crystal is bringing his Spend the Night tour to Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls next week.

Crystal, 69, who starred in Hollywood favourites When Harry Met Sally, City Slickers and Monsters Inc., says the tour has been “so invigorating.”

The intimate evening of comedy also includes special guest Bonnie Hunt, and runs April 12 and 13.

READ MORE: Comedian Billy Crystal delivers funny and touching eulogy for Muhammad Ali

Crystal also toured in Australia and says he “missed being in front of people.”

Tickets start at $95 and are available at the Fallsview Casino Box Office and Ticketmaster.