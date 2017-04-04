EMS encourages Albertans to stay informed with new Facebook site

Alberta EMS has launched a new Facebook page in an effort to keep Albertans up to date on community events and emergency incidents and provide them with a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a paramedic.

“Essentially, [it’s] just another engine for us to connect with Albertans and if there is any feedback – both good and bad – we’d like to hear about that as well,” Adam Loria, public information officer with EMS, told News Talk 770.

The new Facebook page comes one year after EMS launched its own Twitter account, which now has nearly 2,900 followers.

#YourEMS thanks you for making our first year on Twitter so successful. Please tell your friends so we can continue sharing our story! — AHS EMS (@ahs_ems) April 4, 2017

It also follows on the heels of several other Alberta Health Services Facebook accounts.

Adam Loria said he’s “not sure” what the delay has been in getting EMS its own Facebook page, but did specify some housekeeping that had to be done before the page could be made operational.

“We’ve been planning it for a while and… obviously we’re health care, so we want to make sure that we’re not breaching any health information acts or, you know, FOIP,” he explained.

“We just want to make sure we have all our ducks in a row before we start to introduce another engine to reach out to the public.”

The new Facebook page will allow EMS to share information about its operations and programs. It will also feature a new video series called “Ask a Paramedic,” where public information officers answer questions put forward by Albertans.

Albertans are encouraged to submit their questions via email at ahsems@ahs.ca.