Ministry review finds Dundas nursing home failed to protect residents

The daughter of a man beaten at a Dundas nursing home says the provincial investigation didn’t go far enough.

The critical incident report says that St. Joseph’s Villa failed to protect residents from abuse by anyone.

In the case of 86-year-old James Acker, it was another resident.

Acker’s daughter, Tammy Carbino says he still hasn’t recovered.

“There is a significant amount of blood in his brain and he has lost his ability to talk, walk, eat,” she said.

Adding, prior to the attack he was very high functioning.

The ministry review following the attack outlines nine violations of the long term care act and orders St. Joseph’s Villa to develop and implement a preventative plan.

Carbino says more needs to be done.

“To have only two PSWs to 24 to 28 residents within a home on the night shift is not enough and we’re obviously seeing this.”

St. Joseph’s Villa has until May 30 to comply with orders that include education for staff to recognize the risk of resident-to-resident abuse.