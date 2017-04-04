Convicted killer in Lukas Strasser-Hird swarming death denied bail 3rd time pending appeal

WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Discretion is advised.

One of the men convicted in the brutal swarming death of Lukas Strasser-Hird has been denied bail for a third time pending his appeal.

The Alberta Court of Appeal has turned down Assmar Shlah’s latest request, which was made in February.

In June, a Calgary jury found Shlah guilty of second-degree murder in the swarming death of 18-year-old Strasser-Hird. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

In a written ruling, Justice Brian O’Ferrall said Shlah’s “continued detention is in the public interest having regard to the gravity of the offence and the circumstances surrounding its commission.”

The victim’s father Dale Hird was notified Tuesday morning and said he’s relieved by the decision.

