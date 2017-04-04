Alleged impaired driver arrested in wrecked car in Toronto-area police parking lot

York regional police say they made a “convenient” impaired driving arrested on Saturday after a man was found slumped over his steering wheel in the employee parking lot of District 2 police headquarters in Richmond Hill.

Officers believe the 38-year-old Toronto man likely crashed his car into a road sign near Major Mackenzie Drive and Headdon Gate, then looked for some place to park nearby, which happened to be the police station.

Const. Andy Pattenden says the discovery was made around 7:41 a.m. by paramedics who work out of a facility near the headquarters.

“Officers got a call from neighbouring paramedics who advised us there was a car in our back parking lot that was damaged,” says Pattenden, “Our officers went out into the parking lot, discovered the driver, and several empty beer cans throughout the vehicle.”

The driver was walked into the police building where officers say he failed a breathalyzer test and was subsequently charged with blowing over .08 as well as care and control of a motor vehicle under the influence.

“He may not even have realized it was our police station,” said Pattenden, “He was in the back (employee parking) lot south of the district station.”

York regional police say this was just one of 12 impaired-related arrests made between last Friday night and Sunday night. A total of one woman and 11 men were charged with drug and alcohol-related driving offences. Nine of those were stopped by police spot checks or officers on general patrol.

“Sadly it seems like we’re getting double-digit numbers every weekend in York region.” said Pattenden “Twelve would not be inconsistent with an average weekend, unfortunately.”