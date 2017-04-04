20 Calgary restaurants named among 150 best neighbouhood gems in Canada

Twenty Calgary eateries have been named on a list of the 150 best neighbouhood gems in Canada.

The list from online restaurant reservation site OpenTable Canada, released on Tuesday, was compiled using information from more than 480,000 reviews for approximately 2,000 restaurants submitted by verified diners.

From quaint European-style cafés to sizzling Asian kitchens and everything in between, OpenTable said the list honours Canada’s 150th anniversary by recognizing the unique local restaurants that define neighbourhoods across the country.

BELOW: 20 best neighbourhood gems in Calgary, according to OpenTable

Two restaurants in Bragg Creek, Alta., also made the list, as well as one in Banff and one in Canmore.

Ontario had the greatest number of restaurants featured with 68 establishments, followed by Alberta with 37, British Columbia with 22, Québec with 15 and Manitoba with seven. Restaurants from Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia are also featured on this list.

For a look at the complete list head to OpenTable.com.