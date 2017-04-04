CAA looks for Atlantic Canada’s worst roads

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) wants to know where the Atlantic Canada’s worst roads are – but it needs help from the region’s citizens.

Voting has now opened for their 2017 campaign to find the worst road in the region, and the CAA says any road in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador is eligible.

The association hopes the sixth annual campaign will once again highlight some of the Atlantic provinces’ dangerous road conditions.

“Poor road conditions affect everyone, and over the years we’ve seen communities leverage Worst Roads as an opportunity to bring attention to problematic roads in their region,” said Gary Howard, vice president of communications at the Atlantic branch of CAA.

The CAA says repairs are already underway for the two worst roads voted for in last years campaign; Point Lance in Branch, N.L. and Highway 434 in Chonche, N.L.

Voting will close April 21, 2017 and once the votes are counted the CAA will share the top 10, as well as any information on planned updates for each road.

“One of the things we’re most proud of with this campaign is that it not only gives citizens a platform to bring attention to roads in need of repairs, it also gives governments a forum to share repair updates or maintenance plans with the public,” Howard said.

READ MORE: Canada’s worst cities for spending hours and hours in traffic

CAA says their research has determined that a bad road could cost the average motorist up to $3,000 each year, when taxes, repairs, traffic congestion and other various costs are added up.