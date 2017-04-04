harvard avenue
April 4, 2017 8:45 am

Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Transcona

By Online Producer  Global News

A shooting in Transcona sent one man to hospital early Tuesday morning.

Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — A man was rushed to hospital after a shooting in Transcona early Tuesday morning.

Police were called on scene to to 100 block of Harvard Avenue shortly after 12 a.m.

A man was sent to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police said no one has been arrested.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
harvard avenue
Transcona shooting
Winnipeg crime
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News