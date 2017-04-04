Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Transcona
A A
WINNIPEG — A man was rushed to hospital after a shooting in Transcona early Tuesday morning.
Police were called on scene to to 100 block of Harvard Avenue shortly after 12 a.m.
A man was sent to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.
Police said no one has been arrested.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.