London Knights facing Windsor Spitfires in Game 7 at Budweiser Gardens

A sell-out crowd is expected at Budweiser Gardens Tuesday night for Game 7 of the first round of the OHL play-offs between the London Knights and the Windsor Spitfires.

The Knights’ dream of returning to the Memorial Cup to defend their title hangs in the balance, as London looks to complete a three-game come-from-behind win against this year’s host.

The final score in Game 6 in Windsor was 5-3 for the Knights, which was the first game they won in Windsor this season.

As this year’s hosts of the Memorial Cup, the Spitfires are guaranteed a spot in the four-team playoff, but no team wants to go out in the first round and have to sit around for five weeks.

The Knights built a 4-1 lead and then survived a late two-goal Windsor surge. London was put to the test on the penalty kill in the opening period and held off all three Spitfires chances. For the second straight game, the Knights did not allow a power-play goal and in the two wins to tie the series, they were a perfect 10-for-10 killing penaltie.

Goalie Tyler Parsons ended the game with 25 saves.

It’s expected to be a busy night for bars and restaurants both downtown and across the city. Adam Meir, general manager of The Oar House on Wonderland Road, hopes Tuesday’s game isn’t a nail biter.

“I would prefer they just blew them out in the first period and that was that and everyone could just kind of sit back and relax,” Meir said. “It’s been kind of a stressful series so I think Knights fans have earned a bit of a break, so maybe they can just enjoy some hockey.”

He’s inviting fans who couldn’t score a ticket to catch all the action live on their big screens.

“People like to be around other Knights fans, they like to feel the atmosphere of being at Budweiser Gardens but if you don’t have a ticket, the next best thing is being at a sports bar,” Meir said.

Knights fan Ron Schives can’t wait to experience the excitement of Game 7.

“I think as London Knights fans, we expect wins, so the crowd in the first two games wasn’t really into it, but you’re going to see the true fans come out Tuesday night,” he said.

The teams last went seven games in 2003, when their positions were reversed. The Spitfires were the number-four seed and the Knights were fifth. That game was played at the old Windsor Arena and London won with what amounted to sheer determination.

The Knights are 3-3 in Game 7s in the Hunter era.

Game 7 will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Budweiser Gardens. AM980 will be airing a special hour long pre-game show live starting at 6 p.m.