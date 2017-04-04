Crime
April 4, 2017 7:27 am

2 suspects in custody after home invasion in Brampton

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a home invasion in Brampton, Ont., on April 4, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
Two male suspects are under arrest following a home invasion in Brampton overnight.

Peel Regional Police were called to a residence around 1:23 a.m. in the area of Creditview Road and McCrimmon Drive.

Officers arrived on scene and located two male suspects fleeing the vicinity. Both were apprehended following a brief pursuit.

Police said one of the homeowners suffered minor injuries.

Tactical officers were brought in to search for further suspects but none were found.

Police said charges are pending. The age and identity of the suspects have not been released.

