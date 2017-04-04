2 suspects in custody after home invasion in Brampton
A A
Two male suspects are under arrest following a home invasion in Brampton overnight.
Peel Regional Police were called to a residence around 1:23 a.m. in the area of Creditview Road and McCrimmon Drive.
Officers arrived on scene and located two male suspects fleeing the vicinity. Both were apprehended following a brief pursuit.
Police said one of the homeowners suffered minor injuries.
Tactical officers were brought in to search for further suspects but none were found.
Police said charges are pending. The age and identity of the suspects have not been released.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.