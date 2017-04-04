Commentary: What’s up with Kevin O’Leary ?

So, what’s up with Kevin O’Leary ?

Does this guy really want to be the leader of one of the two political powerhouses in Canada, or is this a narcissistic power play?

O’Leary shows up for debates with the other contenders when it suits his busy American media schedule; last night, he bailed on a debate, but showed up on MSNBC, live from Miami.

Some of his former Dragon’s Den partners say he’s not ready for the political prime time, and one of his Shark Tank billionaire panelists, Mark Cuban has branded O’Leary as a fraud.

Yet, the numbers show that O’Leary is leading the pack as the Conservatives are about to choose a new leader next month.

So, what’s the allure about O’Leary?

He certainly knows how to make money for himself, and he knows how to dole out insulting remarks about his political foes, but when he has attempted to talk policy, he’s shown he has only a tenuous grasp of constitutional and foreign affairs issues and little to no interest in matters of health care or the environment, to name just a few.

Our friends to the south recently elected an unqualified celebrity to run their country and we see what a train wreck that’s become; are the Conservatives going to make the same mistake?