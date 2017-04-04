Suspect in St. Petersburg metro blast identified as Kyrgyz-born Russian

The likely suspect in a deadly blast in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, Kyrgyzstan’s security service said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the GKNB security service identified the suspect as Akbarzhon Jalilov, born in the city of Osh in 1995. He provided no other details.

Kyrgyzstan, a predominantly Muslim Central Asian nation of six million, is Russia’s close political ally and hosts a Russian military airbase.

Monday’s blast on board a metro train in St Petersburg killed 11 people and wounded 45.

