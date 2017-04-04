Crime
April 4, 2017 2:50 am

Suspect in St. Petersburg metro blast identified as Kyrgyz-born Russian

By Olga Dzyubenko Reuters

At least 11 people are dead after a bomb exploded on a subway in St. Petersburg, Russia. As Jeff Semple reports, terrorism is suspected, but all possible causes are being investigated.

A A

The likely suspect in a deadly blast in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, Kyrgyzstan’s security service said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the GKNB security service identified the suspect as Akbarzhon Jalilov, born in the city of Osh in 1995. He provided no other details.

Kyrgyzstan, a predominantly Muslim Central Asian nation of six million, is Russia’s close political ally and hosts a Russian military airbase.

Monday’s blast on board a metro train in St Petersburg killed 11 people and wounded 45.

READ MORE: Russia may use St. Petersburg bombing as reason to tighten control: expert

 

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
st petersburg blast
st petersburg blast suspect
st petersburg explosion suspect
st petersburg metro blast
st petersburg metro blast suspect
st petersburg suspect
st petersburg suspect explosion
St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg explosion

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News