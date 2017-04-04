Politics
April 4, 2017 12:27 am

Massachusetts city calls for probe to see if Trump should be impeached

By Staff The Associated Press

In this March 31, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the National Association of Manufacturers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The Massachusetts city of Cambridge has passed a resolution calling for an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

The Cambridge City Council passed the resolution Monday evening by a 7-1 vote. One council member abstained from voting.

The resolution calls on the U.S. House of Representatives to review whether Trump’s many business interests violate the foreign emoluments clause or the domestic emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution. The clauses prohibit the president from profiting from foreign governments, the federal governor or state governments, other than his salary.

Cambridge voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

The city is across the Charles River from Boston, and is home to Harvard University.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

