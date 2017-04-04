Herbert Blair gets jail time for driving drunk and dragging dog in Saskatoon
A man who was charged after a dog was dragged behind a vehicle last September will be serving time in jail.
Herbert Blair, 45, was sentenced to four months in jail and a three-year driving prohibition for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and causing an injury to an animal.
The incident took place in Saskatoon last September.
The dog, which was named Levi, was taken to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan and has since recovered from his injuries.
