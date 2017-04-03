Pointe-Claire Residents await decontamination of PCB site

Pointe-Claire residents got to see a long awaited report on contamination near a former PCB site.

“We know that there is no contamination on their land, and I can look people in the eye and tell them that,” Pointe-Claire Mayor Morris Trudeau told residents Monday night.

Residents came to city hall to hear from experts from Quebec’s Environment Ministry.

A report commissioned by residents into a 2013 leak at a industrial site on Hymus Boulevard was given to the ministry in Februrary.

Monday was the first time residents got a chance to see the results.

Officials say the results show no PCB’s were found on a bicycle path that separates the spill site, from residents’ land.

Small levels were found east of the industrial site, but officials insist there’s nothing to worry about.

Pointe-Claire mayor Morris Trudeau once again told residents that the site of the spill will eventually be completely decontaminated but couldn’t say when.

“It will be done, and in the meantime I wanted residents to hear from the experts that their health is not in danger,” said Trudeau.

Quebec Green Party leader, Alex Tyrell wants tests to be done on all the residents near the site.

Officials say individual testing of residences is not necessary, because there is no evidence that any PCB’s made it past the bike path that surrounds the former PCB site.