Regina’s Costco looking to relocate farther east

Regina’s Costco may be moving to a new location near Tower Road.

Costco Wholesale has made an application to the City of Regina to move to a new location, replacing its current site on University Park Drive, across from the Victoria Square Shopping Centre.

The new store would be about four kilometres farther east as part of the Aurora Subdivision, south of Victoria Avenue.

The application states that in addition to retail, the building would also include offices, warehousing, food services, a gas bar and an automobile repair establishment.

Costco also submitted design plans dated Dec. 16, 2016 and Jan. 30, prepared by MMM Group.

Based on the designs, the main building will be on the southeast corner of the site with a northeast entrance. The property would have four different entrances and 863 parking stalls on the north and west side of the building. The gas bar will be located on the northwest side.

The application will go before the city’s planning commission on Wednesday. If approved, it will go before city council on April 24.

Calgary-based Landmark Cinemas, along with Forster Projects and Harvard Developments, is also building and eight-auditorium theatre with La-Z-Boy style recliner seating in the same complex. The theatre is set to open in spring 2018.