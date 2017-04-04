Commentary: Stouffville pub celebrates ‘similarities’

In a time when it seems the world is upset with itself, it’s great to see something simple bring a community together.

Something that celebrates our “similarities” rather than points out our “differences.”

That is what has been happening since St. Patrick’s Day at the Earl of Whitchurch Pub in Stouffville, just north of Toronto.

They set out to break the Guinness World Record for the longest live concert.

What makes a live concert?

The musicians are allowed to break 30 seconds between songs, 5 minutes per hour between sets or bands, and there must be at least 10 conscious people in the crowd.

The Pub had no problem fulfilling every task.

The record was broken Sunday morning — they are padding the total until later today when the stage goes silent, for about an hour.

By the way, those “similarities?”

A love for your common man.

They raised tens of thousands of dollars for local charities, just for fun.

Go to http://earlpub.ca/ for more details.