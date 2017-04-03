Hollywood legend Doris Day thought she turned 93. She was 2 years off the mark.

Talk about a birthday surprise!

Doris Day thought she would be celebrating her 93rd birthday on Monday, but in actuality, she was turning 95! The Associated Press obtained a copy of the actress’ birth certificate from Ohio’s Office of Vital Statistics, which confirmed that Day was born on April 3, 1922, in Cincinnati.

“I’ve always said that age is just a number and I have never paid much attention to birthdays,” Day said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “But it’s great to finally know how old I really am!”

Day’s age has long been speculated, with various news outlets often estimating her age. “We get this question a lot, looks like we finally have the answer,” the actress’ spokesperson, Charley Cullen Walters, told THR.

“The story I have heard the most is that at one point Doris was up for a role when quite young and her age may have been miswritten on the audition form. We don’t know if that’s correct, but if so it could’ve simply stuck for all these years.”

Betty White, Day’s close friend, also turned 95 in January, and, according to Walters, Day has long joked about White being older than her.

“Now we know that they are actually just a couple months apart,” Walters noted. “Turns out it’s an even bigger exciting landmark than we thought.”