Kelowna RCMP hope public can identify robbery suspect

Kelowna RCMP have released a photo of a robbery suspect in the hopes someone can help them identify the man they believe robbed a cab driver.

On March 27, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Richter Street in downtown Kelowna.

RCMP said the suspect was picked up by a Kelowna taxi company on Harvey Avenue, and taken to Rutland before being driven back to the downtown core.

“It is alleged that the suspect physically attacked and threatened the cab driver when asked to pay his cab fare of over $45,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “According to the victim, the suspect allegedly choked, punched and threatened the cab driver with what appeared to be used needles.”

The victim was not seriously injured.

The robber then fled on foot with the cab driver’s cellphone.

The suspect is described as a First Nations man with a slim build, about 5’7″ tall and wearing a beige, hooded jacket, jeans and a blue ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)