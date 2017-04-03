Is it safe to take off your winter tires in Alberta?

The sound of air tools was constant in the back of a Lethbridge Kal Tire location Monday morning.

It was much quieter in the front where George Gorzitza waited for his summer tires to be installed.

“I looked out the window this morning and wondered whether I should have it done,” Gorzitza said.

April can be unpredictable. Gorzitza, an 85-year-old man, has seen many late winters.

“I remember ’67 when we had six feet of snow,” he said.

But Gorzitza decided to take his chances this year and he’s not the only one.

Al Junior, a sales rep at Kal Tire in Lethbridge, says he’s been booking appointments since the beginning of March.

“For me personally, the beginning part of April is usually the best as an all-season tire doesn’t perform in any condition that is under 7 C,” Junior said. “The weather in southern Alberta is very intermittent. But what we say is generally plus 7 C given 24 hours a day as an average.”

For the time being, Junior says customers can get an appointment within 48 hours. But he is anticipating the big rush to hit any day now.

“You can be looking three to four weeks out. I know there’s places in Calgary that is booking six to eight weeks out.”

Before Gorzitza knows it, winter will be coming again and he’ll be back installing the same wheels he drove there with.

“It don’t take long, you know?” Gorzitza said.

It will be an even shorter gap between seasons for those who end up on the back end of the waiting list.