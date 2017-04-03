Clean up underway after 1,000 litres of engine oil spills in north Regina

Crews are continuing to clean up after an oil spill Sunday in the north area of the Regina.

According to the city, approximately 1,000 litres of used engine oil was leaked from a tank owned by a local business.

The oil spilled onto a paved back alley in the 300 block of Quebec Street, one block north of 1st Avenue North. An unknown amount leaked into the storm sewer system.

Regina fire, along with environmental services, prevented the spill from entering Wascana Creek.

Officials are investigating the spill and the city is working with the Ministry of the Environment and Environment Canada.