Regina police searching for 3 suspects after man allegedly assaulted with blade

Police in Regina are looking for three suspects after a man was allegedly assaulted with a blade on Wascana Street Saturday night.

According to police, at 8:52 p.m. CT, police were called to a house in the 1300 block of Wascana Street for a report of an injured man.

Police said three men allegedly entered the house, sprayed bear spray and then assaulted a man with a blade before fleeing.

Officers and a police dog helped the occupants still inside the house exit. The house was contaminated with bear spray, police said.

The injured man was taken to hospital by EMS with a serious cut. Officers were unable to find the suspects and have not identified them. Police said no weapon was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.