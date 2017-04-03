Okanagan forecast

Monday, April 03, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5pm:

High pressure will keep a mix of sun and cloud in the forecast on Tuesday. However a change is ahead starting midweek when the upper ridge shifts east.

On Wednesday, expect increasing cloud with showers by the afternoon/evening. Under a persistent southwesterly flow aloft from Wednesday to Saturday, we will see a stretch of cloudy and showery weather.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 9 to 14C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla