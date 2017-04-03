West Kelowna barn destroyed by flames

Firefighters managed to save a West Kelowna home from going up in flames but there was little they could do to save a barn on the same property.

Crews were called to Haymen Road Monday afternoon where they found a barn fully involved.

Damage to the structure is extensive, but firefighters did manage to keep the flames from spreading.

“Our main concern was the fire extending into the residential structure, so they were able to keep it (flames) and move it away from there,” Chad Gartrell, West Kelowna assistant fire chief, said.

The barn contained chickens.

Fire officials say it appears all the animals made it out.

The cause is under investigation.