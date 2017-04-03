John Oakley Show – Monday April 3, 2017

Discussing fast moving scofflaws on the Oakley Show today. From stunt racers down the Hwy 400 to pilots in the cockpit after a few too many.

Drivers charged and luxury vehicles impounded for stunt driving on Hwy. 400

Ontario Provincial police have impounded 12 luxury vehicles and charged their drivers with stunt driving in Barrie. The drivers face numerous charges, including stunt driving. Their licenses have been suspended for seven days. The vehicles, which include Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Mercedes, will remain impounded for seven days.

Richard Clarke, is a paralegal with POINTSS and he joins tells the Oakley Show

Drunk Sunwing pilot sentenced to 8 months in jail

Airline pilot Miroslav Gronych, who was so drunk he appeared to pass out in the cockpit before takeoff has been sentenced to eight months in jail. He is also prohibited from flying for one year after he completes his sentence. The pilot pleaded guilty last month to having care and control of an aircraft while he had a blood alcohol level that was three times the legal limit. Aviation expert Jock Williams joins the show and explains why the sentence seems lenient.

Heart Attack Cities

Where you live in Ontario may determine your chance of surviving heart attack and stroke. A new study says your risk of having a heart attack, stroke or dying of cardiovascular disease could depend on where you live in the province. Dr. Brett Belchetz, an emergency room doctor and AM640 medical correspondent, tells the Oakley Show that the study analyzed over 5 million people.

