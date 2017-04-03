Perth East man, 36, faces charges in connection with Crystal Lake residential fire
OPP have charged a Perth East man in connection with a house fire at Crystal Lake Mobile Homes Court LTD.
Officers were notified by the Perth East Fire Department of a fire at a residence on Birch Street off Perth Road 125 around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.
The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit attended the scene.
According to police, a 36-year-old man has been charged with assault, arson-damage to property and mischief.
A bail hearing was held on Thursday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford.
Perth County OPP are requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or 519-393-6123, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://www.pc-crimestoppers.ca/
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.