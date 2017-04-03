Victim identified in brazen shooting at a Langley hotel

A 20-year-old Surrey resident is dead following a brazen shooting outside the Sandman Hotel in Langley on Saturday afternoon.

Langley RCMP were called to a shooting in the Sandman Hotel parking lot in the 8800-block of 201 Street just before 2 p.m. and when officers arrived they found a man getting treated for gunshot wounds. The victim ended up dying of his injuries at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Tyrell Michael Sinnott, who according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), had a criminal record and was involved in the drug trade.

According to court documents, Sinnott was charged in 2016 for possession for the purpose of trafficking, fraud under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

IHIT has taken over the case and is working with Langley RCMP to determine what took place before the shooting.

While it’s still early in the investigation, IHIT officers believed the homicide was targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH BELOW: People living and working at a busy Walnut Grove neighbourhood are still in shock a day after a man was gunned down and killed in the middle of the afternoon. And as Julia Foy reports, this attack comes after two other similar shootings in recent weeks.