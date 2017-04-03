‘A lot more freedom’: Guide puppy training comes to Nova Scotia

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) is introducing a new program to train service dogs for the visually impaired in Halifax.

With only two existing places to get guide dogs in Nova Scotia, and six in Canada, it can take years for a person to get a dog. But the CNIB hopes to change that.

“It’s a very long time, especially when people are using these dogs to be more independent and around in their community,” said Laura Kennedy, manager of the foundation program at the CNIB. “I just wanted to offer another Canadian school for guide dogs, so people could get them in a quicker manner.”

Currently the program is looking for volunteers to raise guide puppies in Toronto, Winnipeg and Halifax. That role is for somebody to raise a guide puppy from eight weeks of age to 15 months.

“Right now we’re just putting out the feelers to see what the interest is like,” Kennedy said.

They want people who love dogs and are able to provide them with a secure and comfortable home, while also looking for people who will take the time and effort to raise a well-behaved socialized dog.

All costs are covered, and staff would provide them training on obedience.

“I knew what it was like having a dog, versus the cane, and I really like having a dog. I don’t really like the cane,” said Shelley Adams, the CNIB’s program lead for children and youth peer support and advocacy. “I feel like I have a lot more freedom. The dog is watching out for a lot of the obstacles that might be coming.”

Having the dog also has social benefits, Adams explained.

“When people see me on the bus, or out walking, it’s more like, ‘oh what an amazing dog you have,’” Adams said. “Instead of, maybe them thinking, ‘oh look at that poor blind girl with the cane… A normal conversation that doesn’t focus on my vision loss. That’s important to me.’”

Kennedy hopes the program is ready to place the puppies in homes by the end of the year.

“I think a lot of people already think CNIB trains and provides guide dogs to people in the community,” said Adams. “So I think it’s a good fit for us.”

To apply to raise a guide puppy, visit the CNIB website.