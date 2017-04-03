Man charged with attempted murder after Grande Prairie hatchet attack

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital Sunday after he was attacked by a man with a hatchet in Grande Prairie.

Police were called to a home on the east side of the city early Sunday morning. The injured man was found outside the home, suffering from what police called “significant trauma.”

The man was taken to hospital. Police said he has since been released and is expected to recover.

Police did not release the name of the victim but said he is not from the Grande Prairie area.

Ronald Ernest Gauthier, of Leduc County, has since been charged with attempted murder. The 38-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.