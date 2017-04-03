19-year-old arrested after alleged sexual assault, break and enter in Regina

A 19-year-old man from Regina is facing 41 charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, assaulting a man and breaking into a house.

On April 1, Regina police were called to the 1400 block of Robinson Street for a report of a man with a gun chasing a woman down the street. According to police, the initial complaint indicated another man had been shot in the neck.

Officers found the victim and discovered he had actually been struck on the back of the head. He was taken to hospital by EMS.

Police then saw the male suspect in the 1400 block of Robinson Street where he entered a house that wasn’t his residence. The suspect exited the house after officers asked him to leave and was arrested.

Police then searched the house where they found some clothing believed to have been worn by the suspect and a modified firearm.

Further into the investigation, police also found evidence that the suspect attempted to rob a man and woman. He also allegedly pointed a gun at an 11-year-old child.

Police said they also found evidence of a sexual assault on a 36-year-old woman in the parking lot in the 2900 block of Dewdney Avenue.

Kashtin Hunter is facing 41 charges related to firearms, sexual assault and several breaches.

The charges include sexual assault, two counts of robbery with a prohibited firearm, assault with a weapon, break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and pointing a firearm.