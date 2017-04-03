2 men rescued in northwestern Ontario after ATVs go through ice: OPP

KENORA, Ont. – Provincial police are warning about deteriorating ice conditions after two men on ATVs went through the ice in northwestern Ontario.

OPP say they got a call Sunday that the men had not checked in with family members since Saturday afternoon.

The men, both from Kenora, Ont., were at a cabin on Brule Point on Lake of the Woods and were last heard of when they were fishing on ATVs near 12 Mile Portage, and a search was begun.

Police say a civilian pilot assisting in the search located the men on Picture Rock Island, near Outer Bay, on Monday.

They say it was determined the men had gone through the ice near Picture Rock on Saturday evening but, after being in the water for some time, were able to make it to shore where they entered a cabin to seek shelter.

The men, aged 51 and 46, were not injured.