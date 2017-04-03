17-year-old N.S. youth charged after fleeing police in Dartmouth

A 17-year-old from Waverley, N.S. has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police following an incident Sunday night.

Halifax Regional Police say that at 11:25 p.m., an officer was on speeding enforcement in the area of the 500 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth when he observed a blue Honda Civic travelling at a high speed. The officer followed the vehicle before attempting to stop it on Highway 111.

When the driver refused to stop, the officer pursued the vehicle as it turned right onto Burnside Drive. The driver then appeared to turn off the car’s lights.

Police located the vehicle a short time later parked on Craigburn Court but could not locate the driver until a K-9 unit arrived on the scene. They say the K-9 member found the driver hiding under a bush at 11:49 p.m.

The vehicle’s passenger, a 17-year-old from Dartmouth was arrested a short distance away, but later released without being charged.

The driver is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Youth Court on May 4, 2017.