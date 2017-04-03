American man facing child porn charges in Saskatchewan

An American was arrested at the Saskatchewan border for suspicion of child pornography found on electronic devices.

On March 31, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers examined a traveller at the North Portal Border crossing and discovered suspected child pornography on electronic devices.

The CBSA arrested the man and turned him over to the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

Brandon Eugene Johnson, 43, of Knoxville, Tenn. has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of importation of child pornography.

Johnson appeared in provincial court in Estevan, Sask. on Monday morning to face the charges.