Alberta man still missing in North Okanagan

After an extensive search effort, an Alberta man reported missing from a cabin on Mabel Lake on Saturday night has still not been found.

Vernon Search & Rescue manager Leigh Pearson said they were called in at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

He said the man, who Pearson believes is in his mid-50s, disappeared under strange circumstances.

“What triggered the whole thing was that his vehicle was parked at the top of the driveway, going down into his cabin, with the doors open and the engine running,” Pearson said, “and it was that way for several hours.”

Vernon Search & Rescue put two boats on Mabel Lake and did a shoreline search with floodlights until about 4:00 a.m. with no success.

“The land around there is incredibly steep and quite treacherous with dead-falls and stuff, so we decided we’d wait and do that in the daylight,” Pearson said.

The search team returned to the area on Sunday, at around 9:00 a.m., and began a ground search for one square kilometre.

The RCMP brought a helicopter and members of the search team acted as spotters from the air.

Vernon Search & Rescue has now been stood down, but the RCMP continue to investigate.

“The RCMP are still working,” Pearson said. “Their dive team is coming in today or tomorrow.”

Pearson says Vernon Search & Rescue does not expect to be called back into service unless some new information comes to light that might lead the search in a different direction.

“It’s kind of disappointing we couldn’t resolve it,” Pearson said.