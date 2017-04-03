Hamilton man ‘displeased’ with DARTS customer service

A Hamilton man is calling on DARTS Transit to step up its game.

Anthony Frisina says a recent ride on Hamilton’s accessible transit system has left him “displeased with the customer service, communication and treatment” of clients.

Frisina says he didn’t appreciate being referred to as a number or having a DARTS driver handle his wheelchair.

READ MORE: Advocacy group calls for designated bus lanes, accessible transit in Halifax

DARTS board chair Jessica Brennan says she is sensitive to the criticism but adds client numbers are important to identify eligible riders and for privacy reasons.

A 2016 customer survey of DARTS riders showed a 90 per cent satisfaction rate.