London police seize over $390K in marijuana products, other drugs

London police are looking for a man after a search of a home over the weekend uncovered 71 pounds of marijuana, marijuana products, and other drugs.

Members of the Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at a residence on King Street on Saturday.

Police seized the following:

32,288 grams of marijuana bud (71 pounds) with a street value of $322,288

8 grams of cocaine – $80.00

10 x 5 mg Oxycodone – $50.00

2 tabs of LSD – $10.00

1,329 grams of hash – $13,290

598 grams of cannabis resin – $5,980

8 grams of shatter – $42,280

45 THC pens – $4,500

190 distillate THC syringes – $1,900

266 gummies – $2,660

312 THC brownies/cookies – $1,560

125 caramels – $1,250

132 lollipops – $1,320

142 packages of THC drink crystals – $710

London police add that a London male is being sought as part of the investigation but no name or suspect description has been released.

— With files from Liny Lamberink.