London police seize over $390K in marijuana products, other drugs
A A
London police are looking for a man after a search of a home over the weekend uncovered 71 pounds of marijuana, marijuana products, and other drugs.
Members of the Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at a residence on King Street on Saturday.
Police seized the following:
- 32,288 grams of marijuana bud (71 pounds) with a street value of $322,288
- 8 grams of cocaine – $80.00
- 10 x 5 mg Oxycodone – $50.00
- 2 tabs of LSD – $10.00
- 1,329 grams of hash – $13,290
- 598 grams of cannabis resin – $5,980
- 8 grams of shatter – $42,280
- 45 THC pens – $4,500
- 190 distillate THC syringes – $1,900
- 266 gummies – $2,660
- 312 THC brownies/cookies – $1,560
- 125 caramels – $1,250
- 132 lollipops – $1,320
- 142 packages of THC drink crystals – $710
London police add that a London male is being sought as part of the investigation but no name or suspect description has been released.
— With files from Liny Lamberink.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.