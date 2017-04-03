Crime
April 3, 2017 12:45 pm

London police seize over $390K in marijuana products, other drugs

By News Announcer  AM980 London

A photo provided by the London Police Service shows drugs seized during a bust on April 1, 2017.

London Police Service
London police are looking for a man after a search of a home over the weekend uncovered 71 pounds of marijuana, marijuana products, and other drugs.

Members of the Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at a residence on King Street on Saturday.

Police seized the following:

  • 32,288 grams of marijuana bud (71 pounds) with a street value of $322,288
  • 8 grams of cocaine – $80.00
  • 10 x 5 mg Oxycodone – $50.00
  • 2 tabs of LSD – $10.00
  • 1,329 grams of hash – $13,290
  • 598 grams of cannabis resin – $5,980
  • 8 grams of shatter – $42,280
  • 45 THC pens – $4,500
  • 190 distillate THC syringes – $1,900
  • 266 gummies – $2,660
  • 312 THC brownies/cookies – $1,560
  • 125 caramels – $1,250
  • 132 lollipops – $1,320
  • 142 packages of THC drink crystals – $710

London police add that a London male is being sought as part of the investigation but no name or suspect description has been released.

— With files from Liny Lamberink.

