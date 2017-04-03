Edmonton’s Ruth B wins Juno Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Edmonton singer-songwriter Ruth B was honoured in Ottawa Sunday night with her very first Juno Award.

The 21-year-old received the award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Ruth B was nominated for three Juno Awards. She was also up for Fan Choice, which went to Shawn Mendes, and Songwriter of the Year, which went to Gord Downie.

EDMONTON. WE GOT A DAMN JUNO. I LOVE MUSIC. I LOVE CANADA. I LOVE YOU. BLESSINNNGGSS https://t.co/UbAsyQN8lb — Ruth B. (@itsruthb) April 3, 2017

Ruth B shot to stardom with her song Lost Boy, which originally began as a short video on Vine in December 2014.

She was inspired to write the song after watching an episode of the television show Once Upon a Time.

Ruth B signed a contract with Columbia Records in July 2015.

