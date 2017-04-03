Canada
Edmonton’s Ruth B wins Juno Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Ruth B poses with a Juno award after winning the award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Juno awards show Sunday April 2, 2017 in Ottawa.

Edmonton singer-songwriter Ruth B was honoured in Ottawa Sunday night with her very first Juno Award.

The 21-year-old received the award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Ruth B was nominated for three Juno Awards. She was also up for Fan Choice, which went to Shawn Mendes, and Songwriter of the Year, which went to Gord Downie.

Ruth B shot to stardom with her song Lost Boy, which originally began as a short video on Vine in December 2014.

She was inspired to write the song after watching an episode of the television show Once Upon a Time.

Ruth B signed a contract with Columbia Records in July 2015.

