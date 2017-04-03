Mike’s Monday outlook: spring in full swing in Winnipeg

Ok, the headline is pun cause I’m a Blue Jays fan. It’s opening day for the team but I think it works here.

The week ahead for southern Manitoba show no signs of taking a step back in terms of temperatures or conditions that will make you think winter is catching a second wind.

It’s looking like a generally sunny week across southern Manitoba. No significant systems will be bringing precipitation, there’s just a slight cool down on the way towards the middle of the week.

Monday will be sunny with temperatures well above seasonal. By Wednesday, things will be noticeably cooler in the morning and afternoon. Not that we should complain, temperatures like this are normal for this time of year. The return to normalcy will be very short lived. Temperatures will rebound very quickly and the rest of the week should see highs back in double digits in the afternoon.

If you want to look a little further ahead, there’s even a chance we could get close to 20 C this weekend. Not too shabby!