2nd man charged in connection with Glanbrook baseball bat attack

A second man has been arrested in connection with a vicious baseball bat attack on a Hamilton teenager last fall.

The victim, 15-year-old Noah Rabbani, suffered serious injuries when he was mugged on Nov 27, while walking to his grandparents’ home in Glanbrook.

READ MORE: Hamilton man charged after 15-year-old teen attacked in late November

Hamilton police have said that two men jumped out of a car on Fletcher Road near Rymal Road, one of them beating Rabbani with a baseball bat, before the pair stole his backpack.

As a result of his head injuries, Rabbani needed surgery for a clot in his brain.

Matthew Hribar, 18, of Glanbrook was arrested in December and charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

On Sunday, Hamilton police arrested a second, 18-year-old man.

So far, his name has not been released, but he also faces aggravated assault and robbery charges as well as charges related to drug possession.