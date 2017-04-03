Crime
April 3, 2017 11:33 am

2nd man charged in connection with Glanbrook baseball bat attack

By News Anchor  AM900CHML
Hamilton Police announce second arrest in connection with baseball bat attack on 15 year old Noah Rabbani

Noah Rabbani (Facebook)
A second man has been arrested in connection with a vicious baseball bat attack on a Hamilton teenager last fall.

The victim, 15-year-old Noah Rabbani, suffered serious injuries when he was mugged on Nov 27, while walking to his grandparents’ home in Glanbrook.

Hamilton police have said that two men jumped out of a car on Fletcher Road near Rymal Road, one of them beating Rabbani with a baseball bat, before the pair stole his backpack.

As a result of his head injuries, Rabbani needed surgery for a clot in his brain.

Matthew Hribar, 18, of Glanbrook was arrested in December and charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

On Sunday, Hamilton police arrested a second, 18-year-old man.

So far, his name has not been released, but he also faces aggravated assault and robbery charges as well as charges related to drug possession.

