RCMP investigate reported threat in Perth-Andover, N.B.
RCMP are investigating a report of a threat in Perth-Andover, N.B.
There are no details of the threat but RCMP say on Twitter that Southern Victoria High School has been placed under a “hold and secure” order, meaning no one is allowed in or out of the school. They say parents and guardians will not be able to pick up students until further notice.
According to tweets by RCMP, members of the public are asked to avoid the area as police investigate the threat’s validity.
– More to come
