Hamilton police board may cut 1 deputy chief position

The chair of the Hamilton Police Services board says the recent retirement of Deputy Chief Ken Weatherill may have produced an unexpected budget opportunity for the force.

Lloyd Ferguson says Weatherill’s departure leaves open the chance that the police service could eliminate one deputy chief position and instead have a civilian administrator take over those duties.

Weatherill was the deputy chief of field support, overseeing facilities, information technology, civilian staff and 911 dispatch.

Ferguson says that work could be taken over by a civilian administrator at a lower cost.

“It may make more sense to have someone who has an MBA doing that job because they are financially seasoned,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson notes it could “bring about a different point of view challenging the mindset of public safety at all costs and provide some balance.”

The Police Services Board chair says the idea is likely to come up for discussion at the board’s general review meeting on Wednesday.