Two seniors are in hospital after a fire broke out in a townhouse duplex in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) Monday.

The incident took place on Hyman Street at 7 a.m.

Residential fire on Hyman st. in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux. 2 elderly people suffering burn injuries transported to hospital. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/9HahIqHbKd — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) April 3, 2017

The seniors were found conscious and are being treated for smoke inhalation and burn-related injuries.

More to come.